The Pacers assigned Anigbogu to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday.

The Pacers brought Anigbogu back from the G League on Tuesday, but it appears the transaction was only made so he could practice with the NBA team. It doesn't appear that the rookie big man will see much meaningful run for the Pacers this season while the team retains decent health in the frontcourt.

