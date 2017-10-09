Pacers head coach Nate McMillan indicated that Anigbogu (knee) would make his preseason debut Monday against the Pistons, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports. "I want to get Ike and [Al Jefferson] and some of the other guys some minutes," McMillan said after the team's practice Sunday.

Anigbogu, a second-round pick out of UCLA, missed the Pacers' first two exhibition tilts while recovering from a tweaked right knee. Since the rookie only recently began taking part in full-court scrimmages, he's likely behind his teammates from a conditioning standpoint, so he won't necessarily be in store for an abundance of minutes Monday and will likely face a restriction on some level. Once the regular season arrives, it's expected that Anigbogu will see most of his action with the Pacers' G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.