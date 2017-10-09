Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Set to play Monday vs. Pistons
Pacers head coach Nate McMillan indicated that Anigbogu (knee) would make his preseason debut Monday against the Pistons, Scott Agness of VigilantSports.com reports. "I want to get Ike and [Al Jefferson] and some of the other guys some minutes," McMillan said after the team's practice Sunday.
Anigbogu, a second-round pick out of UCLA, missed the Pacers' first two exhibition tilts while recovering from a tweaked right knee. Since the rookie only recently began taking part in full-court scrimmages, he's likely behind his teammates from a conditioning standpoint, so he won't necessarily be in store for an abundance of minutes Monday and will likely face a restriction on some level. Once the regular season arrives, it's expected that Anigbogu will see most of his action with the Pacers' G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
