Pacers' Ike Anigbogu: Suits up Friday, sits Saturday
Anigbogu (knee) returned to action Friday in the G League Fort Wayne Mad Ants' 123-105 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive. He sat out the second half of the back-to-back sat Saturday in the Mad Ants' 107-92 loss to the Lakeland Magic.
It's unclear if Anigbogu was sidelined Saturday just as a precaution coming off the injury or if it was a result of a setback suffered in Friday's contest. The second-year center is averaging just shy of a double-double across 17 appearances this season for Fort Wayne with 11.2 points (on 46.4 percent shooting from the field) and 9.9 boards per game.
