Jackson is considered questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale due to a head contusion.

Jackson neared a season high with 29 minutes in Friday's game versus the Pistons, but he may not have escaped the contest unscathed. It remains to be seen if he will don the uniform Sunday, and the team's other prominent big men, Myles Turner (ankle) and Jalen Smith (knee), are considered questionable as well, so there are plenty of factors to consider in terms of Jackson's fantasy value in the season finale.