Indiana assigned Jackson to the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Tuesday.
Jackson has made just five appearances over the Pacers last 13 games, so he'll get sent to the G League to presumably get extended run in. Across five appearances with the Mad Ants, Jackson has averaged 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 18.2 minutes per game.
