Jackson isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
As expected, Jackson and Jalen Smith continue to split time at center with Myles Turner (back) sidelined. However, it doesn't really matter who's in the starting lineup, as they both play around 20 minutes per night. Over his past six appearances (three starts), Jackson has averaged 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game.
