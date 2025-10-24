Jackson finished with zero points (0-2 FG) and one rebound over eight minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Despite starting, Jackson managed just eight minutes, a worrying sign for anyone who took a chance on him in drafts. His preseason was far from convincing, and it appears the coaching staff has some reservations when it comes to his role. He is worth holding for at least a few games just to see whether this was simply a case of foul trouble.