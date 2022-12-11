Jackson supplied two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 12 minutes during Saturday's 136-133 loss to the Nets.

Jackson disappeared again Saturday, continuing what has been a frustrating season thus far. Coming into the season, he was seen as a potential breakout candidate thanks to his impressive play late last season. Unfortunately, things have not gone to plan, thanks in part to the impressive play of Myles Turner. At this stage, Jackson is really more of a luxury stash in the hope Turner may be traded away at some point.