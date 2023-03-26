Jackson racked up 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 23 minutes during Saturday's 143-130 loss to Atlanta.

Jackson moved into the starting lineup Saturday, replacing Myles Turner who was out with a back injury. Despite playing just 23 minutes as a result of early foul trouble, Jackson reminded everyone just what he is capable of when given meaningful minutes. While he didn't record a block, he managed three steals, providing value in what is a hard category to stream. At this point, he needs Turner to be sidelined to be considered a standard league option, something that could happen should the Pacers opt to shut things down.