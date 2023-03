Jackson amassed 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 victory over the Pistons.

Jackson earned his sixth start of the season with Myles Turner (back) out. Delivering efficient scoring and big defensive numbers, Jackson's productive is extremely conducive to fantasy success. His rim-running prowess creates a solid floor when he's entrusted a sizable role.