Jackson recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 20 minutes in Monday's 109-105 loss to the Hornets.

Jackson had been out of the rotation in the Pacers' previous game Saturday versus Philadelphia, but head coach Rick Carlisle found room for both the second-year center and Jalen Smith on the second unit Monday. The two ended up serving as the primary backups behind starting center Myles Turner and starting power forward Aaron Nesmith, with both reserve bigs getting 20 minutes apiece. As he showed Monday, Jackson doesn't need a starting-level workload to make for an interesting fantasy option, but until his role stabilizes some more or if Turner misses time, he'll be difficult to trust for streaming purposes.