Jackson contributed 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 18 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to Cleveland.

Jackson had failed to see any action in his team's last two contests prior to Friday due to his current spot in the rotation, but he made the most of this opportunity by turning in a solid all-around performance. He made his presence felt on the defensive end and scored in double figures for the seventh time in 26 matchups this season. Despite a strong showing against Cleveland, it would be unwise of fantasy managers to expect this type of production out of the Kentucky product going forward.