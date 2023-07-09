Jackson tallied 21 points (10-12 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks over 30 minutes of Saturday's 91-83 win over Washinton in Summer League.

Jackson was unstoppable inside, connecting on 83 percent of his field goals, rejecting three shots and pulling down a game-high 14 boards. 0The big man appeared in 63 games last season with Indiana, averaging 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over 16.5 minutes per game and should continue to be a top option for the Pacers Summer League squad.