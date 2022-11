Jackson produced 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a block in 18 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 loss to Denver.

Jackson made all five of his first-half shot attempts and scored 13 points in 10 minutes of action. It was his second double-double of the season with the first coming in 32 minutes of action Oct. 29. The 20-year-old is averaging 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18.2 minutes while making 54.7 percent of his shot attempts.