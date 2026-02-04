Jackson supplied 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 131-122 loss to Utah.

Jackson recorded his sixth double-double of the season despite the loss. The Pacers rested five key players Tuesday, allowing Jackson and Jay Huff to both play key roles. Although this was a strong line, fantasy managers won't want to overreact given the circumstances.