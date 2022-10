Jackson closed Saturday's 125-116 victory over Brooklyn with 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes.

Jackson continues to play well in relief of Myles Turner (rest) , who took a breather in Saturday's contest. While Turner works his way back to 100 percent, we should still see a good dose of Jackson, but barring another injury, his usage should plummet in the coming weeks.