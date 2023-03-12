Jackson amassed 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist across 26 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 victory over the Pistons.

Jackson earned his sixth start of the season with Myles Turner (back) sitting out. Though he hasn't been a consistent member of the rotation when Turner is available, Jackson demonstrated Saturday that he has the capability of delivering efficient scoring and big defensive numbers when given meaningful minutes. The Pacers are viewing Turner as day-to-day and unless he misses Monday's rematch with Detroit, Jackson likely can't be counted on to replicate the performance he delivered Saturday. He may even find himself out of the rotation if Turner is back in action Monday, given that Jalen Smith had often been playing ahead of Jackson as the Pacers' backup center.