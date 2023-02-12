Jackson chipped in six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 18 minutes during Saturday's 127-113 loss to Washington.

Jackson saw a handful of extra minutes in the loss, largely due to the fact that Daniel Theis was resting on the second night of a back-to-back. With Myles Turner firmly planted in Indiana, the chances of Jackson breaking out have gone from slim to none. However, the Pacers are rapidly falling out of playoff contention, something that could see their stars limited down the stretch. If that should happen, Jackson might be a name to watch but until then, he can be safely left on the waiver wire.