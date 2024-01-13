Jackson chipped in 12 points (6-7 FG), five rebounds, two assists, four blocks and four steals in 18 minutes during Friday's 126-108 victory over the Hawks.

Jackson was excellent on both ends of the court, putting up solid numbers across the board and making his presence felt at both ends with absolute ease. Aside from missing just one of his attempts from the field, Jackson also notched a season-high mark in steals and tied his season-best output in blocks. His bench role limits his upside, but it's worth noting Jackson is averaging 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game in just 13.7 minutes per contest.