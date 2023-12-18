Jackson will start Monday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

With Myles Turner (hamstrings) and Jalen Smith (heel) out, Jackson will draw his first start of the season. He's started 27 games over the previous two campaigns, so it's a role Jackson is somewhat familiar with. Jackson has been on a tear over his last five appearances, averaging 12.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 17.2 minutes.