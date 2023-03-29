Jackson will start Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Dustin Dopirak of the Indy Star reports.

With Myles Turner (back) out again, the Pacers will roll with Jackson at center as they go up against the Bucks' jumbo-sized frontcourt of Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo. In Monday's loss to the Mavs, Jackson came off the bench behind Jalen Smith but still managed eight points, 12 rebounds, a steal and a block in 24 minutes.