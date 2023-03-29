Jackson will start Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Dustin Dopirak of the Indy Star reports.
With Myles Turner (back) out again, the Pacers will roll with Jackson at center as they go up against the Bucks' jumbo-sized frontcourt of Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo. In Monday's loss to the Mavs, Jackson came off the bench behind Jalen Smith but still managed eight points, 12 rebounds, a steal and a block in 24 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Season-high rebound mark off bench•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Will come off the bench Monday•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Battles foul trouble in spot start•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Starting Saturday•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Supplies double figures off bench•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Claims double-double off bench•