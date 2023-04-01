Jackson notched 13 points (4-4 FG, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 19 minutes during Friday's 121-117 victory over the Thunder.

Despite dropping out of the starting unit and seeing a lighter workload than he had in the past four games, Jackson worked efficiently Friday. He had his way on the inside, converting all four of his shot attempts and earning eight free-throw attempts, one short of his season high. Jackson should continue to see his fair share of minutes with Myles Turner (back) potentially sidelined for the season, but Jalen Smith posted a double-double in a starting role Friday and could continue to claim a healthier workload than Jackson over the final four regular-season contests.