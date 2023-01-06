The Pacers recalled Jackson from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G League on Friday.
Jackson will be available for Friday's game versus Portland after a short stint in the G League. The second-year big man is averaging 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assists in 15.6 minutes across 29 contests this season.
More News
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Strong performance in G League•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Assigned to G League•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Re-enters rotation Monday•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Contributes across board•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Two straight DNPs•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Barely visible in Saturday's loss•