Jackson is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Knicks due to a hairline fracture in his right finger.
Jackson presumably injured his finger during Thursday's game versus Chicago. If the 21-year-old center is ruled out, Myles Turner, Jalen Smith and Obi Toppin are all candidates to receive extended minutes.
