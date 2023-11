Jackson closed with two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 10 minutes during Monday's 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jackson remained in the rotation Monday, although only played 11 minutes in the loss. To this point, he has been used sparingly by the Pacers, playing in just nine of their 16 games. He can be an elite source of blocks if you manage to stream him in at the right time. However, knowing when he is going to get playing time is anyone's guess.