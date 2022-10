Jackson will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

With Myles Turner (ankle) joining the starting five for his season debut, Jackson will shift to a reserve role Wednesday. However, with Turner expected to be on a minutes restriction, Jackson should continue to have a decent workload off the bench against the Bulls. Through the first four games, Jackson is averaging 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 17.8 minutes per contest.