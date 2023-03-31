Jackson isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Thunder, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Jalen Smith will replace Jackson in the starting lineup Friday. Jackson is averaging 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 14.3 minutes across his previous 49 games coming off the bench.
