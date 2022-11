Jackson (knee) isn't among the players listed on the injury report for Friday's contest versus the Heat.

Jackson left Monday's game versus the Nets due to a knee issue but practiced Wednesday, placing him in a good spot to suit up Friday. Jackson's absence from the injury report confirms he will be available for Indiana. the second-year big posted his best output of the year in a start against Brooklyn last Saturday, compiling 18 points and 10 boards for his first double-double of the year.