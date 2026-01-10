Head coach Rick Carlisle said Saturday that Jackson has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol, though he'll need at least one more week to ramp up his conditioning, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jackson hasn't played since Dec. 22 but appears to be nearing a return to action now that he's no longer experiencing concussion symptoms. Even so, Jackson looks like he'll remain out through at least next Saturday's game against Detroit while he ramps back up. In the meantime, the Pacers are likely to make use of a three-man rotation at center that includes Jay Huff, Micah Potter and Tony Bradley.