Jackson accumulated 10 points (5-5 FG), five rebounds, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 victory over Toronto.

Jackson hit all five of his shot attempts, finishing with a respectable fantasy line. Seen as a potential breakout candidate coming into the season, his role has been subdued on most nights. Given the short-term uncertainty, it is hard to see him as anything other than a luxury stash in competitive formats.