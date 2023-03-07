Jackson tallied four points (2-3 FG), one rebound and one block across nine minutes off the bench in Monday's 147-143 loss to the 76ers.

Jackson appeared to lose hold of the backup center role when Daniel Theis was cleared to make his season debut in early February, but the 2021 first-round draft pick out of Kentucky has seemingly moved ahead of Theis in the pecking order. However, Jackson still looks to be third on the depth chart behind Jalen Smith, who played 21 minutes off the bench in relief of Myles Turner, who was limited to just 17 minutes on the night due to fouls. Smith's usage was surprising, considering he hadn't been part of the rotation in the past two games, whereas Jackson saw 17- and 20-minute workloads in those contests before seeing his playing time tail off Monday, even with Turner in foul trouble. The unpredictable nature of the Pacers' backup center spot from night to night makes it tough to rely on either Jackson or Smith, even as a streaming option for blocks in deeper leagues.