Jackson amassed three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one block in 16 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 114-107 loss to the Wizards.

Jackson's bench role wouldn't be particularly notable if Myles Turner (ankle) were starting the contest, but Turner was ruled out shortly before and it was Terry Taylor who instead got the start. That doesn't bode well for Jackson's prospects once Turner is back in the mix, as it likely positions Jackson third on the depth chart at center.