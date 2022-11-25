Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.
Jackson sat out Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, which was his first absence of the season. If he's out again, more minutes could be in store for Oshae Brissett and Goga Bitadze.
