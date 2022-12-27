Jackson posted seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block over 15 minutes during Monday's 113-93 loss to the Pelicans.

Jackson was back in the rotation Monday, albeit during what was a blowout loss. Seen as a potential breakout candidate coming into the season, it's been nothing but bad news for Jackson since opening night. He has played more than 20 minutes on just four occasions thus far, the last time being back in late November. Despite possessing a nice fantasy game, there is no point holding him outside of the very deepest leagues at this point.