Jackson will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Jackson drew a pair of starts in place of Myles Turner (back) but will return to the second unit with Turner healthy. Over his stint with the starters, Jackson averaged 15.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks over 26.5 minutes. However, he should see a workload more similar to his season average of 15.0 minutes per game Thursday.