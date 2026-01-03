Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Remains out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (concussion) will not play Sunday against Orlando.
Jackson will miss his seventh game in a row and remains without a target date to return. In the meantime, the Pacers will likely keep giving Micah Potter an extended look at center.
