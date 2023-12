Jackson isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Myles Turner will replace Jackson in the starting five Wednesday after missing Indiana's previous game with a hamstring injury. Jackson is averaging 12.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 17.2 minutes across his previous five appearances coming off the bench this season.