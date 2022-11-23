Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Jackson was unable to practice Tuesday due to a left ankle sprain, and he'll be unavailable for the Pacers' matchup against Minnesota. His next chance to suit up will be Friday against Brooklyn.
