Jackson notched zero points (0-3 FG), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 12 minutes during Friday's 127-117 victory over the Wizards.

Jackson was plagued by foul trouble, picking up four in his 12 minutes of action. Regardless, it's clear the Pacers aren't committed to a long leash for Jackson's development. Jackson is a highlight leaper and an elite shot blocker, but his production will likely bring great inconsistently as he plays behind Myles Turner.