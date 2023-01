Jackson registered 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), one rebound and two blocks across 14 minutes during Friday's 108-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

After being recalled from the G League, Jackson did see the floor Friday night and managed an efficient 12 points in just over 14 minutes, missing just one shot attempt and adding a couple blocks. The second-year forward had been in and out of the Pacers' rotation the past few weeks, therefore providing little fantasy value.