Jackson accumulated eight points (4-11 FG, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 127-104 loss to the Mavericks.

Jackson finished as the lone player in Monday's game with a double-digit rebound total, finishing two points shy of a double-double while setting a new season-high in boards. Jackson has surpassed the double-digit rebound mark in five games this season, including in two of his last five outings.