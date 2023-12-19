Jackson contributed 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 151-127 loss to the Clippers.

Jackson moved into the starting lineup Monday, replacing Myles Turner who was ruled out due to a hamstring concern. The nature of the game meant Jackson was limited to just 25 minutes, although he still managed to deliver a serviceable fantasy line. It is unclear whether Turner will miss additional time as a result of the injury. No matter the outcome, Jackson is worth grabbing in standard leagues given he has been playing well prior to Turner going down.