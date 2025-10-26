Jackson totaled three points (1-4 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block across 12 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 loss to Memphis.

After starting Indiana's season opener, Jackson shifted to a backup role during their loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday. He did play four more minutes tonight, but that could have been a result of game script with Memphis up by as much as 30 at one point. Jackson is coming off of an Achilles tear he suffered in November last year, so it's likely they'll ease him into a bigger workload as the season progresses.