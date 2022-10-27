Jackson accumulated eight points (4-4 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Bulls.

Jackson ceded his starting spot to the returning Myles Turner, ending with a subdued fantasy line in just 20 minutes. Many took a flier on Jackson in the hope Turner would be moved prior to the start of the season. Obviously, that did not come to fruition and Jackson now appears to be locked in to about 20 minutes per night, at least for the short term. His upside does make him somewhat of a stash candidate and let's be honest, it is unlikely you are going to get anything of value back in a trade. Managers will simply have to sit tight and hope things can turn around sooner rather than later.