The Pacers announced Wednesday that Jackson will sit out the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League for rest purposes.
Jackson, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard will all sit out the Pacers' remaining games in Las Vegas while the Indiana coaching staff aims to open up more minutes for lesser-established players who may be competing for a two-way and/or Exhibit 10 deals. Over his two appearances this summer, Jackson averaged 17.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 27.7 minutes.
