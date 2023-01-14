Jackson supplied 10 points (5-13 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and seven blocks over 28 minutes during Friday's 113-111 loss to the Hawks.

Jackson didn't have his best shooting performance Friday, but he looked impressive when it came to his defensive contributions as he ended three blocks away from recording what would've been an odd triple-double. Jackson got the start in place of Myles Turner, who missed Friday's contest with a back injury, and he might remain in the starting unit Saturday if Turner can't recover in time to face Memphis.