Jackson will start Friday's matchup against the Hawks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

With Myles Turner (back) out, Jackson is getting his first start since Oct. 29. The center has been in and out of the rotation since early December, but coach Rick Carlisle is giving him an opportunity to prove himself against a quality young center in Onyeka Okongwu. In Jackson's three starts this season, he's averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.0 minutes.