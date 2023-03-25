Jackson will enter the first unit for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Jackson will step into the starting center spot with Myles Turner (back) sidelined for the contest. In seven appearances with the first unit, Jackson has averaged 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over 25.3 minutes.
