Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson will start Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Jackson will make his second start of the season with James Wiseman retreating to the bench. In his previous start, Jackson saw just eight minutes, so a starting role does not necessarily mean his usage will be significantly increased.
