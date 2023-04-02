Jackson is starting Sunday against the Cavaliers.
Jackson came off the bench Friday against the Thunder, but he posted a double-double and will be rewarded with a spot in the starting lineup against Cleveland. Jalen Smith will come off the bench, but both players should see increased run with Myles Turner (back) out once again.
More News
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Goes for double digits off bench•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Moves to bench•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Getting start vs. Bucks•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Season-high rebound mark off bench•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Will come off the bench Monday•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Battles foul trouble in spot start•